KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Zambezi Zinger at Worlds of Fun has been named one of the best new theme park attractions in America.

USA TODAY 10Best named the new coaster as the fifth best in its “10 best new theme park attractions that will blow your mind” list.

USA TODAY asked a panel of experts to nominate their favorites, and then readers voted for their top picks and the Worlds of Fun coaster made the list.

The redesigned Zambezi Zinger opened in June in celebration of the park’s 50th anniversary. It’s a tribute to the original coaster that closed in 1997.

The new Zambezi Zinger is much different than the original. Worlds of Fun said it’s faster, safer and more fun.