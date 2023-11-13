KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get ready to lace up your skates. The Rink at Zona Rosa shopping center is now open.

Zona Rosa leaders said they’re excited to kick off the holiday season at The Rink, open for public skating, hockey and special events.

It’s open every day from now until Feb. 19. Here are The Rink hours:

Open skate

Monday through Thursday: 3-9 p.m.

Friday: 3-11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pond hockey

Monday through Thursday: 3-9 p.m.

Friday: 3-11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

School breaks

Effective Monday through Friday, Nov 22-24, Dec. 20 through Jan. 3, Jan. 15

Pond hockey: 8-10:50 a.m.

Open skate: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Holidays

Thanksgiving: 3-8:50 p.m., pond hockey 9-10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., pond hockey 8-10:50 a.m.

Christmas Day: 3-8:50 p.m., pond hockey 9-10 p.m.

Open on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Zona Rosa said reservations are recommended but not required.

Admission is $12; kids 3 and under are free. Skate rental is $5 or you can bring your own skates. After-school sessions from 3-4 p.m. are available at a discounted rate of $10 for admission and $4 skate rentals.

Zona Rosa also offers various passes and group discounts, plus skate lessons, birthday parties and rink rentals.

This Saturday, the shopping center will light its Christmas tree and have a special visit from Santa Claus.

“We love the holiday season,” Zona Rosa general manager Scott Zigler said. “Zona Rosa is very important to the community, and we do what we can to try to fill that need for them. And so to see them come out and shop and skate and have a good time at the events with family, it’s a lot of fun for us.”