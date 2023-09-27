KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It may not feel like it, but fall has technically arrived in Kansas City. Now Zona Rosa is ready to celebrate.

The leaves will soon start changing colors, Halloween decorations are already going up, and soon it will be time to bring out apple cider and have a warm bowl of soup.

Zona Rosa will host fall concerts in the park every Friday in September through mid-October, plus other events and festivals.

The events will start this weekend. Here are the events you can expect to see at Zona Rosa this season:

Fall Concerts

Sept. 29: Steve Bankey and the Flatland Band

Oct. 6: Quite Frankly

Oct.13: The Champagne

Outdoor Movies

Oct. 7: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in North Park

Oct. 20: Hocus Pocus in Central Park

Events

Hanging with Heroes: Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fall Fest: Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m .

Sips & Treats, Adult Trick-or-Treat: Oct. 13, from 4-8 p.m.

Beats and Broomsticks: Oct. 20, from 5-9:30 p.m.

To learn more details about each event going on at Zona Rosa, click here.