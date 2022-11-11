KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The ice rink in Zona Rosa’s shopping center is now open for the holiday season.

Employees said they have been prepping to open for weeks.

“We get out of here about the beginning of October,” employee Jase Johnson said. “We start laying down layers beginning from a tarp all the way to the ice. In between it’s just a pipe, and then we start building the glass, putting the glass in.”

Monday through Thursday, skate times are from 3-9 p.m. On Fridays, skating is available from 3-11 p.m. Saturday hours are from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays the rink is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Right now we’re figuring out what kind of crowd we’ll have on an opening day, which as of right now we have a bunch of online reservations that plan on coming in throughout the night,” Johnson said.

The ice rink will be open through Jan. 31. Zona Rosa will also host its tree lighting ceremony from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 19, and Santa Claus will be present for complimentary visits from Nov. 25-Dec. 24.

Workers look forward to welcoming families to the Northland shopping district.

“It’s a great place to come out have fun with your family,” employee Trevor Dolata said. “It’s something that I definitely recommend to people.”

