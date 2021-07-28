ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies in his sleep at 72

FILE – In this June 24, 2016, file photo, Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from the rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England. Joe Walsh will be joined by ZZ Top, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, and Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit at his VetsAid music festival to benefit veterans. The award-winning musician announced Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, file photo, that tickets for the Nov. 10 concert at the Toyota Center in Houston will go on sale Friday. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON — ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, one of the Texas blues trio’s bearded figures, died at his Houston home, the band announced Wednesday on Facebook. He was 72.

In their post, guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard said Hill died in his sleep. They didn’t give a cause of death, but a July 21 post on the band’s website said Hill was “on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue.”

At that time, the band said its longtime guitar tech, Elwood Francis, would fill in on bass, slide guitar and harmonica.

Born Joe Michael Hill in Dallas, he, Gibbons and Beard formed ZZ Top in Houston in the late 1970s.