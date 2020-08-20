Entire Blue Valley West football team asked to quarantine after three people test positive for COVID-19

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The entire Blue Valley West football team is being asked to quarantine after three people associated with the team tested positive for COVID-19.

A school district spokeswoman confirmed that 120 people are included in that quarantine.

Team practices and competitions will resume no earlier than Sept. 1.

The news comes days after the Blue Valley School Board voted to rescind the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment’s gating criteria, instead opting to go with gating criteria set forth by the Kansas State Department of Education.

In a letter to parents, district administrators said that parents and students should expect to know a decision on in-person classes this Friday.