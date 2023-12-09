KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An entire building has been displaced after an apartment fire in Kansas City Saturday evening.

Around 8 p.m. the Kansas City Fire Department was called to 5020 North Oak at the Vivion Oaks Apartments.

Upon arrival, crews reported a heavy fire from a two-story apartment building.

One patient was transported to the hospital for evaluation due to minor smoke. The fire was placed under control around 8:58 p.m.

The building was approximately 12 units. Overhaul operations have begun.

The cause of the fire is under investigation