Eric Greitens explains why he’s running for senator after resigning from governor

ST. LOUIS – Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens resigned in the midst of scandal in 2018. Less than three years later, he says he’s ready to take the US Senate seat that will be vacated in 2022 by Senator Roy Blunt, KTVI reported.

“Now, I think the people of Missouri need a fighter in the United States Senate,” Greitens said. “This is the right time to take all of that energy and to be hopeful and also be optimistic about the fact we can turn the country around.”

Greitens resigned his office as Missouri’s chief executive in June 2018 after fighting an invasion of privacy indictment that was eventually dismissed. He was accused of taking a picture of his blindfolded and bound mistress but St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office never found a picture.

Greitens’ always called the case politically motivated. While he’s said in the past he wants answers about who else may have been behind the case against him, today he seemed content that others may get those answers.

“There is still an active criminal investigation against Kim Gardner, so absolutely I hope the truth will continue to come out, and the fact is, for me, I’m moving forward,” he said.

Greitens also picked up his first endorsement, which he says he learned just before our interview.

“We’re honored that Rudy Giuliani has come in,” Greitens said. “He has endorsed the campaign, he’s endorsed me. I’m honored to have the endorsement of ‘America’s Mayor.’”

FOX 2 spoke with the former New York City mayor by Skype to discuss his endorsement.

“When I met Eric a year ago, I encouraged him to do this,” Giuliani said. “Eric is exactly the guy I want to see in politics.”

Securing Giuliani’s endorsement seems to indicate Greitens is targeting Trump voters.

“I have been a supporter of President Trump and I have been a supporter of his America first policies, because they work for the people of Missouri,” Greitens said.

To Republicans who say he could divide the conservative vote, Greitens says he’s always been the outsider. He says he won the 2016 Missouri governor’s race with the same criticism.

“I also have always lived my life by the guiding lights of faith, strength, and compassion.”

