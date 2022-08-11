KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Zambezi Zinger is set to return to the African Serengeti region of Worlds of Fun and metro native Eric Stonestreet is taking credit for its triumphant return.

Stonestreet shared a screenshot from a previous Twitter conversation with Worlds of Fun where he told the park to bring in back over four years ago.

Kansas City! @PatrickMahomes gets you burgers and I get you roller coasters! This is awesome @worldsoffun! @ericstonestreet

In 2018, Stonestreet responded to a tweet from Worlds of Fun inviting him and his fellow Kansas City-area natives Rob Riggle, David Koechner, Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis to the park during Big Slick weekend.

“Only if you bring back the Zambezi Zinger,” Stonestreet wrote.

Stonestreet also alludes to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who tweeted about brining a Whataburger to Kansas City and the restaurant has since delivered several locations to the metro.

The Zambezi Zinger was one of the original roller coasters at the park when it opened in 1973 and was removed in 1997. The park is updating the former crowd favorite thrill ride to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2023.

