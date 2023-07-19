KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The soccer world was shocked when sportswriter Grant Wahl suddenly died in Qatar during the Men’s World Cup in December. Seven months later, Grant’s brother, Eric, is getting ready to watch the first Women’s World Cup without his brother.

“Honestly, [Grant collapsing] didn’t surprise me because Grant pushed himself all the time and then they said they’re giving him CPR and then [Grant’s wife, Celine] texted, ‘He’s dead,’ and I just stared at it,” Eric said.

At the time, Eric was concerned it had something to do with the rainbow shirt Grant worn a few days before, promoting gay pride in a country where being gay is a crime.

An autopsy in the United States ruled out foul play while the soccer world and Eric started grieving together with tributes on social media and special memorials popping up in soccer stadium press boxes around the nation.

“That experience was so positive for me at a time when I was feeling a lack of positivity,” said Eric.

Now, months after that World Cup ended, Eric is getting ready for the first Women’s World Cup without his brother, or mother and father who all passed since the last time the women’s national teams took the field.

“Grant would be so excited,” Eric said. “He’d be there of course, but I know he would be championing every single thing, highlighting players, the commitment that they make, and those things never leave my head.”

With Grant watching, and often writing about its obstacles and advancements, the sport of soccer in general and women’s soccer in particular have made big strides in the United States. The sport is more popular with young Americans than in previous generations and the Women’s National Team recently struck an agreement to split winnings with the men’s team, who often got paid more for winning less.

“It made [Grant] happy to see sometimes-marginalized areas of sport get wider recognition,” Eric said.

Now, Eric says he’s moving back to the Kansas City area in a few months and plans on working on the issues that were close to Grant.

“We’d like for him to have a legacy of a style of reporting, a style of questioning that I think is very much rooted in his growing up in Kansas City,” Eric said. “Being both nice and kind but direct and tactful.”

He says it’s a legacy that was never just about the game on the field.

“That always cracked me up when people on Twitter would say, ‘Stick to sports,” Eric said. “Eventually somebody would have to say, ‘You know, he has a degree from Princeton in politics.”

Eric says Grant’s autopsy revealed that he had a rare gene mutation called FBN1 that could have made Grant more susceptible to aneurysms and could run in a family. Eric says he and a few of his family members have the same condition and are monitoring it. Now, he’s trying to help the medical community and people who may have the same condition learn more about it so they can treat it in time.