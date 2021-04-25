Escaped Atchison County inmate taken into custody, sheriff says

ATCHISON, Kan. — An inmate that escaped from jail has been captured.

Taggart Darnell Lee was on the run for two days.

The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office said with the help of the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Atchison Police Department, Lee was taken into custody shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Lee escaped from Atchison County Jail Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, their initial investigation revealed that several security policies were not followed by staff, allowing Lee to get through a door lock and make his way out of the jail.

A jail officer followed Lee, but was threatened by him when he picked up a 2-by-4 piece of wood. The officer was unarmed.

The sheriff’s office said more details will be provided at a later date.

