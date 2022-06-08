MILLS, Wyo. (KSNW) — One of the three inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail last week, and traveled through Kansas, was caught in Wyoming.

According to Wallace County Sheriff Marshall Unruh, Christopher Blevins was captured by the Mills Police Department. He is currently in Natrona County Jail in Wyoming.

Christopher Blevins (Courtesy: Barry County Sheriff’s Office)

Unruh says that an unidentified woman was captured along with Blevins. She has since been released because officials in Wyoming did not have a reason to hold her. Wallace County and Barry County authorities are now in the process of filing warrants against the woman.

