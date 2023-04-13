KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ARTcap, a local microloan program for artists run through AltCap, is getting a big boost from national e-commerce company Etsy.

Etsy is granting the program $500,000 to be used for microloans between $1,000 and $10,000 that are easier to get for artists in Kansas, Missouri, and Texas than larger loans through the existing ARTcap program.

FOX4 previously reported that the ARTcap program was recently relaunched after stopping during the COVID pandemic.

“This funding is provided through the Etsy Uplift Fund which is an initiative that they are using to invest into the creative economy,” said AltCap Director of Advancement and External Affairs Megan Crook. “They are interested in lowering barriers to entrepreneurship for artists and creatives.”

The new loans will be available on May 1.