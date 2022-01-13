Eudora School District cancels class Friday due to COVID-19 related issues

EUDORA, Kan. — Students at Eudora Public Schools will not attend class on Friday, Jan. 14, due to lack of substitutes and increased numbers of COVID-19 cases.

“Our current reality is that we simply do not have enough substitutes to appropriately maintain operations,” Superintendent Stu Moeckel wrote.

Moeckel sent a letter to parents citing the COVID-19 related issues, adding that all activities on Thursday, Jan. 13 will continue as planned, but there will be none on Friday.

“Throughout the school year, our entire staff has worked together to ensure that we provide classroom coverage when our demand for substitute teachers exceeds the available supply,” Moeckel wrote.

“However, we have reached a point with staffing and coverage [that] requires that we ‘hit a reset’ extending the weekend, as we can no longer sustain classroom coverage internally.”