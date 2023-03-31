WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Butler County firefighters are dealing with a fast-moving grass fire northwest of El Dorado. Because of how strong the wind is and the danger, Butler County Emergency Management asked some people to evacuate.

But at 4:45 p.m. Friday, officials said the evacuation order was lifted. There is still some fire in the area, but the all-clear has been given. They said residents can return home.

Latest updates

K-196 is back open.

The evacuation order has ended. Residents can return home.

A pipeline that had been leaking in the evacuated area is no longer leaking.

A five-mile stretch of the Kansas Turnpike has reopened.

Two trucks crashed in the smoke, injuring two people.

Butler County dispatchers will use Reverse 911 to notify residents at risk.

A shelter was set up at the El Dorado 4-H building.

Location

The fire started near Northwest 10th and Kansas Highway 196. Butler County dispatchers say that at least one structure caught on fire.

Evacuations

Early in the afternoon, Butler County Emergency Management asked people who live west of Haverhill Road and north of Central (Kansas Highway 254) to evacuate to safety.

(Courtesy: American Red Cross)

The American Red Cross set up an evacuation shelter at the 4-H building at 206 N. Griffith Street in El Dorado. It provided water and snacks to about two dozen people before they closed the shelter following the lift of the evacuation order.

The Red Cross said it will work with local officials throughout the grassfire to assess the community’s needs.

If you were affected by the fires, you can reach out to the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS 24 hours a day.

Butler County dispatchers will issue Reverse 911 notifications as necessary to residents impacted by the fire.

Dispatchers also said a pipeline near Sixth and Southwest Boyer in El Dorado is no longer leaking. It was in the area that people had evacuated from and was not considered a threat.

Circle Oil Hill Road Elementary was evacuated earlier in the afternoon. The students were bused to Circle High School, where parents could pick them up.

As stated before, officials lifted the evacuation order at 4:45 p.m. on Friday. There is still some fire in the area, but residents are allowed to return home.

Driving

Officials say there is a lot of smoke in the area and advise people to drive carefully.

Butler County dispatchers said two trucks crashed in the smoke, leaving two people with potentially critical injuries. This was at Kansas Highway 196 and Parallel Road.

Road closures

A five-mile stretch of the Kansas Turnpike, from Exit 71 to Exit 76, was closed due to the smoke. But KDOT reopened it around 3:30 p.m.

KDOT also closed K-196 from K-254 north to 10th Street. It was reopened just after 5 p.m.

Grass fire smoke in El Dorado on March 31, 2023. (Photo courtesy Jozie Bowes)

Wildfire smoke rising in El Dorado (Courtesy: Jeremy Ballard of Leon)



The Kansas Forest Service used Tanker 95 to make three water drops over the grassfire. But the plane has landed until the wind conditions improve.

Declaration of disaster emergency

Earlier Friday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a “declaration of disaster emergency” due to the potential for wildfires across the state. The strong wind and dry conditions are a dangerous combination.

“Weather conditions are such that a high risk exists for wildland fires,” Governor Kelly said. “I urge all Kansans to be alert and use extreme caution when using their outdoor grills and other open fires. It’s better to avoid these things, if possible. A single spark is enough to touch off a fire that could have devastating consequences.”

Other fires

This radar image shows the hot spots in Butler and Chautauqua counties in Kansas and Kay County, Oklahoma, on March 31, 2023. (KSN Photo)

We are also monitoring hot spots in northeastern Kay County, Oklahoma, and in southeastern Chautauqua County. The fire in Kay County is now producing a smoke plume visible on radar.

KSN News is trying to confirm reports that some other counties are also dealing with grass fires. We will update this story as the information comes in.