Even during pandemic, community compassion stays present at metro nonprofit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Expressions of generosity sit at the core of Giving Tuesday.

Community compassion are always present at one metro nonprofits, where tweaks amid the pandemic enable this place of refuge to remain in business.

A special young lady’s family received special treatment. Most people would agree The Cantu family, originally from western Kansas, deserves it. In 2017, then 3-year old Aubrey Cantu needed treatment for leukemia. The Cantus needed to drive six hours from Lakin, Kansas to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, where she was in the hospital for months. In doing so, the family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City for months, where they received lodging and meals at no charge.

“This was a Godsend because we were trying to remain financially stable,” Victor Cantu, Aubrey’s father, said.

Victor Cantu said his family couldn’t have afforded the expenses without the Ronald McDonald House, which offers 87 rooms in its three buildings to families who have children with severe medical needs. Leaders at that non-profit, which sits at 25th and Cherry, said 8,000 families are serviced in a typical year.

“We wouldn’t have been able to afford to come out here and do all of that. That would have put a burden on Aubrey, since we wouldn’t have been able to get her the treatment she needed,” Victor Cantu said.

“The employees — they’re not just there for a job. They’re part of your friends, really,” Kelly Cantu, Aubrey’s mother, said.

Aubrey, who is now six years old, also lives with Down’s Syndrome. Her family said she’s in remission from cancer, and she gets checked by oncologists every three months.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Ronald McDonald House leaders to switch things up.

Tami Greenberg, the non-profit’s CEO, said guests are placed at metro hotels before being checked in to traditional RMH housing. That’s done so they can be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before being admitted on campus. Greenberg said Ronald McDonald House’s strict policies have helped the facility remain free from coronavirus cases.

“There’s nothing that matters more to any parent than the health of their child,” Greenberg said. “Can you imagine having a sick kid this year? Can you imagine having a child with cancer this year? All of the thousands of families we’ve served this year are fighting not just COVID, but childhood illness.”

Greenburg said Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City counts on volunteer time from 17,000 people each year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic makes it harder for volunteers to get involved. In lieu of people power, financial contributions are what they’re counting on from the community during this Giving Tuesday season.