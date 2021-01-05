Even with business in decline, popular Kansas City café shows generosity during pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The pandemic continues to cost millions of Americans their livelihoods.

One popular Kansas City café continues to show generosity while enduring tough times of its own. Anne Clark, who owns You Say Tomato, the popular culinary curio at 28th and Holmes, said her family business endured tough times in 2020.

Clark said pandemic pitfalls have dropped her business from being a popular lunch and breakfast spot to being takeout-only.

“We just kept going not knowing how long it’s going to be,” Clark said. “Each month we’ve gone is one more month than I’ve expected.”

Even with business in decline, Clark is preparing meals for families in need at no charge. Once per week, she sees to it that a random home gets fed, and donations from the public enable her to keep cooking for others.

“There are a lot of people who are struggling, but there are also a lot of people doing ok, who kept their jobs and want to give back,” Clark said.

Clark said she can’t say how much longer You Say Tomato can remain open. She’s been part of this business for 15 years and said she feels impressed to help hungry people as long as she can — since people fed her loved ones to being with. When Kansas City restaurants took time to feed service industry workers this summer, Clark’s family was thankful to break the bread they received.

“I know her heart,” Mark Hayes, a longtime customer, said. “She’s one of those giving, giving spirits who know you survive and thrive when you give back to others. Her generosity is known around the neighborhood.”

“What’s one more meal? What’s a little bit more going out when I’m preparing dinners — weekly dinners — what’s one more?” Clark asked.

Clark’s loved ones have established this GoFundMe account to help pay the restaurant’s expenses, as well as to fund the free meals.