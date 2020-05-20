Even with some changes, metro kids ready to begin summer sports leagues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Let the games begin — again.

Thousands of kids from the metro are anxious to begin their summer sports leagues. Some of those leagues tell FOX4, changes may comes to the games we love, as post-pandemic plans begin to unfold.

As the games begin to bounce back, a precautionary spirit will play along.

Brian Budzinski, owner of the Kansas City Soccer Dome, has roughly 2,200 young athletes in his summertime league, two of whom are his own children. Parents in that league haven’t suited up their kids since March 15.

Budzinski said the coronavirus threatens to limit games and practices for about another month.

“Now that I see a plan in place, I’m comfortable with it. It’s a gradual plan, and I think that’s the best way to do it. You can’t just open the door and let everyone go back to how it was,” Budzinski said.

Budzinski’s teams are awaiting approval from public health officials for orders to begin. He said it’s likely arena employees will need to wear masks, but players and coaches won’t.

He also expects visible changes on the field. Use of the head during soccer games will be against the rules, since sweat collected on the ball can be a health hazard. When that happens, Budzinski said officials will likely stop the game as a precaution.

Also, practice jerseys, sometimes called “pennies” will no longer be clean enough to use, and soccer balls will need to be sanitized often.

“I don’t think you can distance. You can’t play a sport with distancing. It just doesn’t work. You can’t play soccer without contact with somebody else,” Budzinkski said.

Baseball and softball families in the metro are also on the edges of their seats.

In the popular Blue Valley Recreation League, spectators will need to bring their own chairs to games. Health officials in Kansas recommended the Blue Valley Rec Complex in Overland Park remove their benches and seats.

“It’s a public thing. We want everyone to be comfortable when they come out here,” Shane DeWald, Blue Valley Rec Complex manager, said.

The Blue Valley Rec leagues for baseball and softball includes roughly 4,000 athletes, which, according to DeWald, is down about 15% from last year, perhaps due to the pandemic.

DeWald said practices will begin on May 26. When workouts begin, players won’t be allowed to assemble in dugouts, and coronavirus will extend the season into early August.

“If they don’t feel it’s time for their player to come out here, we completely understand. We don’t want to push anyone out there. We want people to feel safe and comfortable in what they’re doing,” DeWald said.

Meanwhile, youth baseball is already active north of the Missouri River. The NKAC Baseball League started practices last week. League President Michael Cantwell said the first games will take place on June 1, all of which will be webcast.