Evening storms bring hail and flash flooding across Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A second round of storms moved across the metro Thursday evening during rush hour. The most severe weather passed through Wyandotte and Clay counties.

FOX 4 tracked the storm carrying 60 mile per hour winds and reported golf size hail in our weather jeep as it passed over the Legends area at 435 and State Avenue. Several cars pulled over in near zero visibility as the rain came pouring down and the winds howled at time nearly raining sideways.

One homeowner watched the storm from his garage as he worked on building a cabinet. When asked whether it was raining hard, J.P. laughed and said “Oh yeah, like a cow peeing on a flat rock.”

“It came down quick for about a half hour it was hard,” Debbie Mendez said.

Leavenworth Road flooded in front of her home and it also flooded her front yard. She was luckier than neighbors whose mailboxes washed away. But the mail still may need to come by gondola.

“There’s no way I’m going to get my mail tomorrow. I had a little ramp for her, but it washed away,” Mendez said.

A rowing team would probably be the only athletes who could have used Washington High’s football field and track after the storm as standing water covered much of it.

Thankfully, no major wind damage was reported. FOX4 will continue to monitor any reports of hail damage.

