Event adds ‘Cheers’ to Shawnee Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A brewery in Shawnee prepares to say “Cheers” while helping the Mayor’s Christmas Fund.

Servaes Brewery brewed up a special beer to help boost the annual fund that runs through the holiday season. It will be served during a kickoff event for the Mayor’s Christmas Fund. The event will be held Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the brewery. You will get $2 off any pour and also have the chance to buy other items to benefit the Christmas fund.

Servaes Brewery said it is donating a percentage of all Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund bear sales during the month of November to the cause.

Donations to the Shawnee Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund can also be made online.

The fund raises money for local organizations. In 2021, Mayor Michelle Distler says the fund will support Shawnee Community Services and Shawnee Storm, the local Special Olympics team.