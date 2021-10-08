Events begin for big Faith & Blue weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weekend is going to be a beautiful one to get outside and enjoy fall, faith, and blue.

The annual Faith & Blue event works to build relationships between police departments and communities across the country.

The action-packed weekend began Friday morning with a community prayer breakfast. Over the weekend there are all kinds of training, relationship-building, and fun activities and events planed.

The events begin October 8. The full schedule is as follows:

Friday, Oct. 8 Faith & Blue Prayer Breakfast 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Rd. Faith & Blue Blood Drive 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Red Cross, 6425 Wornall Rd. KCPD Friday Night Fun 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Vineyard Park, 40th & Vineyard Crime Prevention Night 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. Northland Neighborhoods Inc., 5340 NE Chouteau Tfwy

Saturday, Oct. 9 Faith & Blue Breakfast 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. The Rock of KC Church, 12750 N. Winan Rd. Human Trafficking Awareness Workshop 9 a.m. — Noon Christ Community Church, 400 W. 67th St. South KC Block Party 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. South KC Chamber of Commerce, 112212 Holmes Rd. KCPD & Harvesters Food Distribution 10 a.m. Macedonia Baptist Church, 1700 E. Linwood

Sunday, Oct. 10 KC Chiefs Tailgate Party 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Morning Star Baptist Church Community Center, 2411 E. 27th St.

Monday, Oct. 11 South KC Peace Parade 5 p.m. — 8 p.m. Optimist Bingo Hall, 11154 Blue Ridge Blvd. Freedom Hoops Basketball Game 6:30 p.m. East Patrol Community Gym, 2640 Prospect

