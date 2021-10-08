Events begin for big Faith & Blue weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weekend is going to be a beautiful one to get outside and enjoy fall, faith, and blue.
The annual Faith & Blue event works to build relationships between police departments and communities across the country.
The action-packed weekend began Friday morning with a community prayer breakfast. Over the weekend there are all kinds of training, relationship-building, and fun activities and events planed.
The events begin October 8. The full schedule is as follows:
- Friday, Oct. 8
- Faith & Blue Prayer Breakfast
- 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Rd.
- Faith & Blue Blood Drive
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Red Cross, 6425 Wornall Rd.
- KCPD Friday Night Fun
- 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Vineyard Park, 40th & Vineyard
- Crime Prevention Night
- 6 p.m. — 8 p.m.
- Northland Neighborhoods Inc., 5340 NE Chouteau Tfwy
- Faith & Blue Prayer Breakfast
- Saturday, Oct. 9
- Faith & Blue Breakfast
- 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- The Rock of KC Church, 12750 N. Winan Rd.
- Human Trafficking Awareness Workshop
- 9 a.m. — Noon
- Christ Community Church, 400 W. 67th St.
- South KC Block Party
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- South KC Chamber of Commerce, 112212 Holmes Rd.
- KCPD & Harvesters Food Distribution
- 10 a.m.
- Macedonia Baptist Church, 1700 E. Linwood
- Faith & Blue Breakfast
- Sunday, Oct. 10
- KC Chiefs Tailgate Party
- 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Morning Star Baptist Church Community Center, 2411 E. 27th St.
- KC Chiefs Tailgate Party
- Monday, Oct. 11
- South KC Peace Parade
- 5 p.m. — 8 p.m.
- Optimist Bingo Hall, 11154 Blue Ridge Blvd.
- Freedom Hoops Basketball Game
- 6:30 p.m.
- East Patrol Community Gym, 2640 Prospect
