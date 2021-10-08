Events begin for big Faith & Blue weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weekend is going to be a beautiful one to get outside and enjoy fall, faith, and blue.

The annual Faith & Blue event works to build relationships between police departments and communities across the country.

The action-packed weekend began Friday morning with a community prayer breakfast. Over the weekend there are all kinds of training, relationship-building, and fun activities and events planed.

The events begin October 8. The full schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, Oct. 8
    • Faith & Blue Prayer Breakfast
      • 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.
      • Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Rd.
    • Faith & Blue Blood Drive
      • 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
      • Red Cross, 6425 Wornall Rd.
    • KCPD Friday Night Fun
      • 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
      • Vineyard Park, 40th & Vineyard
    • Crime Prevention Night
      • 6 p.m. — 8 p.m.
      • Northland Neighborhoods Inc., 5340 NE Chouteau Tfwy
  • Saturday, Oct. 9
    • Faith & Blue Breakfast
      • 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
      • The Rock of KC Church, 12750 N. Winan Rd.
    • Human Trafficking Awareness Workshop
      • 9 a.m. — Noon
      • Christ Community Church, 400 W. 67th St.
    • South KC Block Party
      • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
      • South KC Chamber of Commerce, 112212 Holmes Rd.
    • KCPD & Harvesters Food Distribution
      • 10 a.m.
      • Macedonia Baptist Church, 1700 E. Linwood
  • Sunday, Oct. 10
    • KC Chiefs Tailgate Party
      • 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
      • Morning Star Baptist Church Community Center, 2411 E. 27th St.
  • Monday, Oct. 11
    • South KC Peace Parade
      • 5 p.m. — 8 p.m.
      • Optimist Bingo Hall, 11154 Blue Ridge Blvd.
    • Freedom Hoops Basketball Game
      • 6:30 p.m.
      • East Patrol Community Gym, 2640 Prospect

