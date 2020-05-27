Evergy extending coronavirus aid by suspending power disconnects into July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy announced an extension of their pandemic customer assistance on May 27, in which the company promises to not shut off residents’ power during the coronavirus pandemic.

The energy company announced that they won’t shut off power for customers facing financial hardships back in March. Evergy said the courtesy will apply to all residential and business accounts.

Now, the new announcement sets an ending date for July 15. Evergy will also waive late fees and offer payment arrangement through Dec. 31, according to the company’s statement.

Those who have struggled to pay their energy bill can sign up for the payment arrangement, which allows customers to enter a 12-month payment plan toward paying off previous bills.

Read the full statement, including information on getting help with bills, on Evergy’s website.