Evergy extends shutoff moratorium through May 2 for residential, small business customers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many people will see bigger energy bills soon due to higher usage during the recent cold weather throughout the region.

But if you can’t afford to pay your bill, Evergy said Wednesday that it won’t shut off anyone’s power through May 2. The company is extending its shutoff moratorium that was put in place last March when the pandemic began.

The moratorium applies to residential and small business customers who owe past-due balances.

Of course, customers are still expected to pay their bills. Evergy is encouraging eligible customers to try to access emergency funds available for pandemic relief, if needed.

“Over the last year, some customers may have accumulated a high past-due balance, and emergency assistance funds could help them reduce balances owed. We encourage customers to seek assistance now as funding is limited and will expire this year,” Chuck Caisley, Evergy’s senior vice president and chief customer officer, said in a statement.

Evergy is also waiving late fees, and customers can set up a payment plan with the company.

Evergy has more details on payment plans and other financial relief on its website.