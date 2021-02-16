Evergy: More rolling outages possible Tuesday night, Wednesday morning for Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Evergy spokesperson says more rolling power outages are possible Tuesday night.

Senior Vice President Chuck Caisely said this could particularly be the case around 8 p.m. Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

“It’s minute by minute, and we aren’t out of the woods yet,” he said.

Evergy is continuing to ask customers to conserve energy as much as possible.

So far on Tuesday, 270,000 Evergy customers have lost power due to blackouts, Caisely said. As of 5 p.m., less than 5,000 are in the dark.

Rolling blackouts occurred across the Kansas City area from 7 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. when the Southwest Power Pool, the organization that controls the power grid for more than a dozen states, lifted its emergency electricity reduction order. But some customers had to wait longer for the lights to come back on.

The utility company said their website and call center were overwhelmed Tuesday with six times the normal amount of users and calls, leading to more frustrations from customers.

“We apologize for that. It’s certainly not our goal to have difficulties communicating with us and reporting an outage in a situation like this,” Caisely said.

“It is something that we’re already working on to make sure it doesn’t happen again, and it’s certainly something we will learn from in the future. But this is truly an unprecedented event today.”