KANASAS CITY, Mo. — The Country Club Plaza has decided to keep the Evergy Plaza Lights up for an extended amount time.

In honor of 100 years of the Plaza, the lights will now be up an additional six weeks, all the way up until February 19.

They were originally scheduled to end on January 8. This is just one of many ways the Plaza is looking to commemorate their Centennial celebration.

To read about the lights and find out more about their Centennial, you can click here.