Evergy pulls the plug on plan for solar panels at new KCI garage due to glare problem

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Putting solar panels atop a garage as part of the new Kansas City International Airport seemed like a bright idea. Maybe too bright, as plans have been shuttered.

Evergy Inc. has had to drop plans to put a 5-megawatt array on a new garage at the airport because of possible glare problems, Energy News Network reports. Utility officials say they are looking for a new location at the airport, which is undergoing a $1.5 billion renovation.

Solar arrays have popped up at airports in recent years, but airport managers must demonstrate that the projects won’t cause glare that could become a problem for air traffic controllers or pilots.

The Federal Aviation Administration must approve of solar projects and has published extensive material on the potential problems and workarounds for solar projects at airports.