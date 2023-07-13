TOPEKA (KSNT)- Evergy customers in Kansas are weighing in on a proposal to raise their monthly bills. Some people could see a rate increase as high as about $14 per month.

“It makes me have to budget in an extra amount of money for my electric bill that I don’t really necessarily want to deal with, on the fact of, I have other bills that I have to pay. I have other things, like food and gasoline and so on,” Topeka resident Robert Troupe said.

Troupe attended the first public hearing on the proposal, which took place at Washburn Institute of Technology in Topeka on Tuesday.

Under the new rate proposal, Evergy Kansas Central Customers could see a monthly average bill increase of $14.24. That includes people living in Topeka, Wichita, Hutchinson, and Pittsburg.

Evergy Kansas Metro customers would see an increase of about $3.47.

“To me personally, I could probably weather the storm. I could work a little more and possibly, make it, but for who? For Evergy?” Topeka resident Thomas Lloyd said.

Evergy serves about 1 million customers in Kansas between the Central and Metro areas, who could be impacted by the rate hike.

The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) is hosting public hearings to get feedback on the proposal, as it goes through the agency’s approval process.

Linda Berry, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection for the KCC, said that the Commission is expecting a large number of people to come out to the hearings.

“The Commission will talk about their statutory responsibility for regulating rates, and some of the things they look at to determine that,” Berry said. “So, we are expecting a number of people to be interested in making comments tonight and also through our website, through letters to the Commission, through calls to the Commission. That’ll happen throughout September.”

Evergy filed the new rate request in April. It’s the company’s first rate review in five years, due to a moratorium that’s expired.

During the merger between Westar Energy and Great Plains Energy, Evergy agreed to not increase rates for five years.

The company’s hands were tied during the pandemic, inflation, and other situations that could lead to an increase.

Evergy says the new rate proposal will help recover investments to modernize their power grid and enhance customer service.

KCC approval is required before a regulated utility can change its rates. If the plan is approved, it could go into effect as soon as December.

For those unable to attend a hearing in person, a virtual option via Zoom is available to allow remote participants to comment.

Advance registration on the KCC’s website is required for those participating by Zoom. The hearings will be broadcast on the KCC’s YouTube channel for viewing only.

The Commission is also accepting written comments regarding the rate increase request through 5 p.m., September 29, 2023, on its website, by mail to the Commission’s Office at 1500 SW Arrowhead Rd, Topeka, KS 66604-4027 or by calling the KCC’s Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at 785-271-3140 or 800-662-0027.

Details on the public hearings are listed below:

Tuesday, July 11 at 6:00 p.m.

Washburn Institute of Technology

Main Conference Center, Building A

5724 SW Huntoon St., Topeka, KS

Thursday, July 13 at 6:00 p.m.

KU Edwards BEST Conference Center

12600 S. Quivira Rd., Overland Park, KS



Thursday, July 27 at 6:00 p.m.

Wichita State University, Low Auditorium

Hughes Metropolitan Complex

5014 E 29th St. North, Wichita, KS