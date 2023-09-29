WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Evergy announced Friday evening it reached an agreement with the Kansas Corporation Commission regarding rate changes for its customers.

Evergy says the two sides have agreed to the deal, but it has not yet been approved. If it is approved, Evergy Kansas Central will have a net increase of $74 million — or close to $4.64 per month, while Evergy Kansas Metro will decrease by roughly $6.07 per month.

Evergy Kansas Central provides for customers in Topeka, Pittsburg, Wichita, Hutchinson and other communities in the eastern third of the state, while Evergy Kansas Metro provides for customers in Lenexa, Overland Park and other communities near the Kansas City metro area.

“This settlement is a very strong result for our customers,” said David Campbell, Evergy president and chief executive, in a news release. “As a result of this settlement, average retail rates in Kansas will have increased just one percent, cumulatively, since 2017. And Evergy will recover investments made to improve the electric grid and build a cleaner, more reliable energy future for our Kansas customers, all while improving our record of regional rate competitiveness.”

On Aug. 29, the KCC said in a news release an increase of 1.66% — or $34,706,527 — was all that could be justified to provide service to Evergy Central customers.

Evergy had previously submitted documents requesting a net revenue increase of 9.77%, or $204,152,629. This rate hike would affect the average customer in the green area on the map, which includes Wichita, Hutchinson, and Salina.

The KCC said in a news release Friday the Commission still needs to evaluate the proposed settlement, and may approve, reject, or modify the agreement. It will conduct its hearing on Oct. 9 at the Topeka office.

A link to the proposed settlement agreement is available here.