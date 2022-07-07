PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Help is on the way for Platte City, Missouri residents who have been dealing with frequent power outages for the last few years.

Evergy tells FOX4 that they are sending more tree crews than would normally be around Platte City starting Monday, on top of capital investment plans over the next five years specifically targeting the Platte City area. Those investments would help minimize how many people are affected by future outages and make outages faster to fix.

“These capital investment plans that we’re talking about over the next five years is something that is specific to the Platte City area,” said Evergy spokesperson Andrew Baker.

It’s welcome news to people like Platte City Flowers and Gifts owner Marla Storey.

“Well, pretty much, every time the wind blows, it seems like the power goes out,” Storey said.

She said the flowers are normally ok, but until the power comes back, her flower shop goes dark in more way than one.

“We can’t get orders over the computer, so we lose money,” Storey said. “It’s not good.”

County Commissioner Joe Vanover has seen the same inconveniences play out down the street in the county courthouse.

“I worked in this building for 14 years as an Assistant Prosecutor and there were just too many times that the courthouse would go dark for no good reason,” Vanover said.

In the last few months, the complaints seemed to grow.

“It seems to be happening more often and it just got to the point that I felt like I just had to do something as a County Commissioner to help people out,” Vanover said.

That set off a series of meetings with city, county, and Evergy representatives, identifying problems and frustrations and figuring out how to handle them.

The increased focused through investments in equipment and additional tree crews was welcome news for both Vanover and Storey.

Vanover said he will give Evergy a few months to make improvements and re-evaluate the outages in the fall.

