OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Evergy will host a series of public hearings to discuss the new base-rate increase plan for Kansas customers. This means customers could pay more starting in December.

Evergy is proposing various rate hikes for its customers starting in December. Rate increases will vary based on a customer’s location and type of service they use.

For customers in the Kansas City metro, base rates would go up around 2%. This adds an average of $3.50 to your bill each month.

For customers in central Kansas, bills will go up on average 10% each month.

The base rate for churches and schools would increase 25%. Most small commercial and industrial businesses will be hit with a 19% increase.

According to a report by the Topeka-Capital Journal, the timing has to do with the expiration of a merger agreement made back in 2018.

At the time there was a condition that stated for the Kansas City Power and Light and Westar Energy to be approved — the company could not increase the base rate for five years. The year 2024 will be vastly different for Evergy customers.

There will be three meetings across Kansas to discuss the new proposal.

Here are the details of the upcoming hearings:

Tuesday July 11: at the main conference center at Washburn Institute of Technology

Thursday July 13: at the KU Edwards Best Conference Center in Overland Park.

Thursday July 27: at Wichita State University.

You must register if you want to attend a virtual option. KCC YouTube will have live broadcasts of the meetings. All meetings start at 6 p.m.

If the proposal is passed, Evergy would generate more than $300 million a year.