Every Kansas City police officer will now be required to take crisis intervention training, Chief says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has a new requirement for officers.

Every officer in the department will be required to complete a 2.5-day “Intro to Crisis Intervention” course. The course will teach the basics of what a member of the Crisis Intervention Team does daily, according to Chief Rick Smith, who added the requirement.

Chef Smith said the department created a CIT in 2010. In a new blog post he writes, CIT officers have spent the past decade working with a group of people suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues to help them get the resources while working to keep them out of the criminal justice system.

Last year alone, CIT officers responded to 675 calls, even during the pandemic, according to the department. The chief said officers made 464 follow-up visits and had an additional 449 interactions with people who were homeless to help them get housing.

At this point, Kansas City’s Police Department said it has one CID squad, but needs more. According to the post, Chief Smith hopes the added training will help even more officers help people in the community without overwhelming the current CIT unit.

Being CIT-certified requires a full 40-hour course. The shorter option has been developed by KCPD in collaboration with CIT International. KCPD Major Darren Ivey serves on the executive of the organization’s committee.

9-1-1 call-takers and dispatchers who work for the department also have extensive CIT training, according to Chief Smith.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android