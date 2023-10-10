KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A longtime Kansas City area business is closing after 81 years.

A&N Hardware has been in business in North Kansas City since 1942. The Ma & Pa style business is now liquidating the store with everything on sale, mostly 13% off. That will go higher after a while.

“I tried to sell the building and the business for about a year and a half and nobody wanted the business,” Co-owner Bill Ragan said. “Had several offers on the building so we finally sold the building and now we’re liquidating the inventory.”

Ragan said they’re going to attempt to be out by the end of the year. There’s a basement full of inventory that needs to be sold too.

“Didn’t really want to close it up,” he said. “I wish it could you know, still continue, but I’m going to retire.”

He’s been there 42 years. His father in law bought it in 1982 and has been there since then.

Ragan started working just six hours a day then took over as manager in 1985.

“Business is still good but can’t work all your life,” he said.

The store is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.