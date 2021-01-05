Everything you need to know about 2021’s Kansas City Restaurant Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last time Kansas City held its annual Restaurant Week, the industry looked a lot different.

Diners could pack every table, waiters weren’t wearing masks, and dozens more restaurants across the metro were still open. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit.

But the 10-day event will still go on this year, which means dozens of KC restaurants will offer delicious meals at great prices, all while following local COVID-19 regulations. Many will also offer carryout and delivery services this year as well.

And even as many local restaurants struggle to make ends meet, those participating this year still plan to give back to the community through three nonprofits.

Whether this is your first venture into Kansas City Restaurant Week or you’re a seasoned pro, make sure you’re prepared. Here’s what you need to know.

When and where?

The 12th annual Kansas City Restaurant Week runs from Friday, Jan. 8 through Sunday, Jan. 17.

There are more than 170 Kansas City restaurants participating this year. From Waldo to the Northland to East KC and more across the metro, there are plenty of options no matter what neighborhood you’re in.

You can find a list of all the participating restaurants here, along with their Restaurant Week menus, hours and more.

The list allows you to filter based on lunch or dinner menus, location, cuisine and specialty diets like gluten free or vegetarian.

Can I get Restaurant Week to-go?

Normally, Kansas City Restaurant Week is focused on dine-in service, but this year, the pandemic has been anything but normal.

So if dining in isn’t your style, many participating restaurants are also offering their Restaurant Week deals for carryout and delivery.

To see who offers these services, just select the filter “Service Options” on the restaurant list linked above.

How much?

KC Restaurant Week offers curated multi-course lunches and dinners at fixed price points. This year, it’s $15 for lunch menus and $35 or $45 for dinner menus.

You can view restaurants’ menus on KC Restaurant Week’s website linked above or in the app linked below.

Stay organized

KC Restaurant Week also has a mobile app to help you prioritize and plan your experiences. You can view the restaurant list and map, make reservations, create a wish list, get exclusive photo filters and more.

To download the app, visit the following links:

If you plan to dine in, here are a few expert tips that will be even more important in 2021 with limited seating due to COVID-19 regulations:

Book your reservations early.

Consider dining outside of traditional dinner hours.

The second weekend tends to see slightly smaller crowds.

Supporting the community

Not only are you supporting Kansas City’s restaurant industry during this 10-day event, diners are also giving back to three nonprofits.

Participating restaurants have promised to give 10% of their sales from Kansas City Restaurant Week meals to The Don Bosco Centers and the Visit KC Foundation and the Greater KC Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

The Don Bosco Centers has spent 80 years “cultivating self-sufficient neighbors for a stronger community” and operates a senior center, adult education center and community center.

“A major focus of ours is to provide senior citizens and adults with disabilities a daily check-in and a

hot, nutritious meal,” Don Bosco Centers Executive Director Mo Orpin said in a statement. “The proceeds from Restaurant Week help ensure that they can stay safe and healthy during these difficult times and well beyond the pandemic.”

The Visit KC and Restaurant Association foundations are focused on workforce development in tourism and hospitality.

Since KCRW began in 2010, restaurants and diners have raised more than $2.7 million for local causes.

