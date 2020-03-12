Everything you need to know about coronavirus in the Kansas City metro

3D art based in microscope images of the corona virus from the 2020 outbreak in Wuhan, China

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 was formally declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization Wednesday.

This is a running list of everything you need to know about the virus and its impact on the Kansas City metro area.

Number of cases and deaths

The number of people infected with COVID-19 is expected to change rapidly over the coming days. You can get the latest information here.

So far, one person has died from COVID-19 in Wyandotte County. You can read Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s announcement here.

Gov. Parson confirms Missouri’s second case of coronavirus, located in Springfield

States of emergency

Mayor Quinton Lucas declares State of Emergency in Kansas City

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Thursday morning that the city is under a state of emergency for at least 21 days. All events with over 1,000 people are canceled.

Jackson County declares state of emergency in response to COVID-19

Independence Mayor Eileen Weir announced Thursday that Independence is under a state of emergency in response to COVID-19. Details of the plan are expected to be announced Friday. The city has launched a website for all of their updates here.

The Kansas City, Kansas Unified Government will not declare a state of emergency at this time, according to Mayor David Alvey.

School cancellations

Rockhurst High becomes first metro high school to make switch to online learning due to coronavirus

Barstow School closes for week after teacher’s family member possibly exposed to coronavirus

Olathe Public Schools announced that they will not have class on Friday, March 13

KCKPS will not have class Friday, March 13

Belton School District #124 cancels classes Friday, March 13

KCPS cancels classes Friday, March 13

Universities

KU to delay resuming classes, then shift to online due to coronavirus

MU to hold classes remotely until March 30 due to coronavirus concerns

Kansas City University transitions to online classes amid COVID 19 pandemic

Park University classes will be held online effective March 16

K- State suspends classes March 16, transitioning to online classes March 23

Northwest Missouri State University postpones all in-person classes until March 23

William Jewell moves to online classes March 23- April 5

Event cancellations

Planet Comicon postpones Kansas City event

City leaders cancel Leavenworth St. Patrick’s Day parade to protect community

Health officials cancel Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day parade due to coronavirus

Organizers cancel North Kansas City’s Snake Saturday Parade

Organizers cancel KC’s iconic St. Patrick’s Day parade

Lee’s Summit cancels Emerald Isle Parade, but says pub crawl will go on as scheduled

Cher postpones entire ‘Here We Go Again Tour’ including Kansas City stop at Sprint Center

Dan + Shay concert at Sprint Center postponed 4 months amid coronavirus concerns

KCPD suspends all community events for 30 days

Sporting event cancellations

NCAA cancels ‘March Madness’ basketball tournament due to coronavirus precautions

Big 12, SEC, Big 10, ACC all cancel tournaments due to coronavirus concerns

Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days to assess coronavirus concerns

NASCAR announces at-track changes due to Coronavirus

KU Athletics cancels all travel indefintely

MLB suspending operations, delaying start of season at least two weeks

NBA suspends season until further notice due to coronavirus, player tests positive