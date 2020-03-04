Everything you need to know about the 2020 Snake Saturday & St. Patrick’s Day parades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snake Saturday Parade in North Kansas City kicks off a week of celebration of Irish culture and history. The event on Saturday, March 14 typically brings in about 100,000 people to historic, downtown North Kansas City.

The parade begins at 16th and Swift, turns right on Armour Road, then another right on Howell and continues to 16th Avenue.

FOX4’s Nick Vasos and Loren Halifax will emcee the parade from the main stage. Meteorologist Joe Lauria will act as a street announcer.

Be sure to look for other members of the FOX4 crew to be riding the Antique Fire Truck in the parade.

FOX4 will live stream the parade on FOX4KC.com starting at 11:30 a.m.

The Snake Saturday parade occurs in the midst of the Snake Saturday Festival, which will include a free children’s area filled with family activities including a barrel train, airbrush tattoos, pony rides, a petting zoo, a tricycle obstacle course and more.

The festival grounds border East 19th Avenue on the north and 18th Avenue on the south, with Fayette on the west and Howell on the east.

Additionally, charities go “all out” designing parade entries to win prize money for their organization. Over the duration of the parade and festival more than $1.4 million has been distributed to charities.

After the Snake Saturday Parade in North Kansas City, get your plans ready for St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17. The FOX4 broadcast and live stream begins around 11:30 a.m. and last until about 2 p.m.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at Linwood and Broadway at 11 a.m., then proceeds south along Broadway to 43rd Street.

FOX4 will live stream the parade online, and broadcast live on FOX4, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FOX4’s Kathy Quinn and John Holt will emcee the parade.

Pete McCloskey will be the grand marshal.

If you are interested in participating in the parade, they are taking applications. Click or tap here for more information.