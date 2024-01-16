KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Newly filed court documents offer new information on the death of a 5-year-old boy in downtown Kansas City.

Police found Grayson O’Connor dead in November near 10th Street and Grand Boulevard after he fell from a window of a nearby apartment building.

A filing submitted Friday in Jackson County court now says Grand Boulevard Lofts is moving to evict Grayson O’Connor’s mother from her apartment.

FOX4 is not naming the woman at this time because she has not been criminally charged.

But the eviction filing does shed new light on the conditions Grayson and his mother were reportedly living in before the 5-year-old’s death and what might have happened.

The filing says the woman “carelessly” removed the window stops from the apartment’s windows.

The apartment complex also said during the investigation, the state deemed the apartment as uninhabitable due to “very poor sanitary conditions.”

The eviction filing does not elaborate on either of these allegations.

Grand Boulevard Lofts says it has made attempts to abate the situation through law enforcement and/or local mental health services, but the woman still hasn’t vacated the apartment.

The issue will head to court Jan. 25.

Since Grayson’s death, the case has been sealed, making records unavailable to the public, and handed over to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office to consider for charges.

In an apparent mistake last month, court documents posted online indicated Grayson’s mother had been charged. The documents were later taken down, and the prosecutor’s office would not confirm any charges.

The Kansas City Star reported when police arrived at the apartment after Grayson’s death, his mother was seated near the window. Officers asked what happened to her son.

She responded, “out the window,” according to the court documents that were later taken down.

FOX4 has also confirmed a search warrant has been filed in this case, but it is not viewable under a new Missouri law.

That law took effect last summer, restricting what records are available for the public to see, according to a spokesperson for Jackson County courts. Previously the public could have seen information from a search warrant.

Last month, on what would have been Grayson’s sixth birthday, protesters called for transparency in the investigation, demanding more information about what led to the boy’s death.