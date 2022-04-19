OLATHE, Kan. — A former Johnson County District Court Clerk employee has pled guilty to stealing money from the district court.

Last month federal prosecutors charged Dawna Brandt, now Dawna Kellogg, with embezzling more than $1 million from the Johnson County District Court.

According to an affidavit obtained by FOX4, Kellogg used her position as the accounting supervisor in the Court Clerk’s Office to redirect incoming cash payments to the court into her personal bank accounts.

Kellogg originally pled not guilty to 11 charges including eight counts of wire fraud and three counts of falsifying federal income tax returns.

During a hearing Tuesday morning Kellogg pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of falsifying tax returns. All remaining charges were dismissed by the court.

According to the plea agreement, Kellogg stole at least $1,135,988.13 from her employer. Court records indicate she embezzled approximately $359,296.63 from 2007 through 2009, and $776,691.50 from 2010 through June 2017.

Kellogg will pay $1,135,988.13 in restitution to the district court, $97,886 to the IRS and $20,893 to the State of Kansas to represent the tax loss to the state based on her falsified tax returns from 2013 through 2017.

The charge of wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000. Making false federal income tax returns comes with a potential charge of up to three years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

A sentence hearing is set for Tuesday, August 16 at 9:30 a.m.

