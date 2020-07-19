Ex-guard charged with beating inmate at Wyandotte County jail picked as soccer coach

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A fired Kansas jail guard who is charged in the beating of a handcuffed inmate has been picked to help coach a high school soccer team.

David Toland has been appointed assistant coach for the Bonner Springs High School’s soccer team, The Kansas City Star reported.

The criminal affidavit said Toland was charged in November after he was accused of punching an inmate and slamming the prisoner’s head against an elevator door while he was a sergeant at the Wyandotte County Adult Detention Center.

Toland was one of two employees with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office charged in the incident.

Sheriff Donald Ash said the inmate didn’t file action against the Unified Government in court, but entered into a $50,000 settlement.

The case is still ongoing and has been continued to an unknown date due to COVID-19.