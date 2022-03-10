KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A former Kansas jail guard was sentenced to one-year in prison.

A judge sentenced David Toland to 12 months for mistreating a confined person and six months for battery. The sentences will run concurrently.

Toland pleaded guilty to the crimes earlier this week.

Court records show Toland was charged in November of 2020 after he was accused of punching an inmate and slamming the prisoner’s head against an elevator door. It happened while he was a sergeant at the Wyandotte County Adult Detention Center.

Toland was one of two employees with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office charged in the incident.

Sheriff Donald Ash said the inmate didn’t take legal against the Unified Government, but did agree to a $50,000 settlement.

