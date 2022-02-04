KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City police detective Eric Devalkenaere is asking to remain free on bond while he appeals his conviction in the death of Cameron Lamb.

DeValkenaere, who is no longer with the Kansas City Police Department as of Jan. 24, is scheduled to be sentenced March 4. He was found guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the deadly shooting of Lamb in December 2019.

After his conviction, the court allowed DeValkenaere to remain on his original bond while awaiting sentencing.

Now, his attorneys have filed a motion for appeal bond this week, arguing that DeValkenaere should be allowed to remain free through the appeals process because he’s not a flight risk and the judge who convicted him found “no evidence of malice” in DeValkenaere’s conduct.

During a court hearing last month, DeValkenaere’s attorneys asked Jackson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge J. Dale Youngs if he would consider allowing DeValkenaere to remain free during appeal.

Youngs, who presided over DeValkenaere’s bench trial, said at the time that granting the request would be unprecedented in his 13 years on the bench.

DeValkenaere and his partner were called to Lamb’s neighborhood for a traffic incident near East 41st Street and College Avenue on Dec. 13, 2019. A police helicopter saw a red pickup, believed to have been involved in the incident, turn into Lamb’s garage. The two officers followed Lamb onto his property.

During the trial, DeValkenaere admitted to shooting Lamb, but said it was to protect his partner after Lamb pulled a gun and pointed it at the other officer. DeValkenaere’s partner testified that he didn’t see a weapon in Lamb’s hand.

Youngs found the officers had no probable cause to believe that Lamb had committed a crime before the shooting, had no arrest warrant and had no search warrant or consent to be on Lamb’s property.

DeValkenaere’s conviction carries a mandatory prison term. He could face up to four years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter charge and at least three years for the armed criminal action charge.