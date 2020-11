EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Excelsior Springs School District has announced some changes due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the area.

It will move to an all virtual learning format for the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

That’s for all buildings Pre-K through 12th grade.

The high school and career center are all virtual now through November 30.

Lewis Elementary will be all virtual starting Friday and returning on November 30.