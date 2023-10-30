LIBERTY, Mo. — An Excelsior Springs man accused in 2022 of keeping a woman hidden in his basement while repeatedly sexually assaulting her was at the Clay County courthouse Monday afternoon for a docket call hearing.

Timothy Haslett is charged with multiple felonies including first-degree rape, four counts of sodomy, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count each of kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child.

During the docket call, Haslett and his counsel requested the hearing be continued on December 18.

The judge approved, and that will be the next time Haslett is back in court.

His charges stem from an incident in 2022 when a woman told investigators she was raped repeatedly while being held captive in Haslett’s basement for about a month.