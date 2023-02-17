LIBERTY, Mo. — An Excelsior Springs man is expected to face a judge for the first time since a grand jury indicted him on nine counts of kidnapping and sex crimes.

Timothy Haslett, Jr., is charged with holding a woman against her will and sexually assaulting her for weeks inside his Excelsior Springs home.

A Clay County grand jury indicted Haslett earlier this week on one count of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police arrested Haslett in October after a woman told police he kidnapped her and held her against her will in a room in his house.

Court documents show the woman told police she escaped when Haslett left to take his son to school.

Haslett is held on $3 million bond.

If convicted, Haslett faces up to five life sentences plus 36 years in prison.