Mugshot of Timothy Haslett Jr. provided by the Excelsior Springs, Missouri Police Department

LIBERTY, Mo. — A Clay County Grand Jury indicts an Excelsior Springs man on nine counts including sex crimes, kidnapping, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson announced Timothy Haslett Jr.’s indictment Tuesday afternoon.

Haslett is now held on $3 million bond.

Haslett was arrested in October after a woman told Excelsior Springs police Haslett kidnapped her, then held her for weeks while sexually assaulting her.

Court documents show the woman told investigators she escaped when Haslett took his son to school.

Haslett is scheduled to be in court Feb. 17, at 9 a.m.

Haslett faces up to 5 life sentences, plus 36 years in prison, if convicted of all charges.