Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash late Sunday night on US 69

One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Clay County on Sunday, August 1, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Clay County Sheriff)

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — One person was killed and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash late Sunday night in Clay County.

The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday at U.S. 69 Highway and Stockdale Road, between Liberty and Excelsior Springs.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2003 Oldsmobile failed to yield and pulled into the path of a 2014 Kia. The Kia struck the Oldsmobile on the passenger side.

The driver of the Oldsmobile was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 32-year-old Jeremiah J. Hanke, of Excelsior Springs. He was not wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Kia was reported to have serious injuries and the driver was reported to have moderate injuries. They were both taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment. According to the highway patrol, they were both wearing seat belts.