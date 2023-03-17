LIBERTY, Mo. — An Excelsior Springs man pleads not guilty to a number of charges including kidnapping, assault, and sex crimes.

Timothy Haslett, Jr. entered the plea in front of a Clay County judge Friday morning.

Haslett is accused of keeping a woman hidden in his basement while repeatedly sexually assaulting her.

Officers arrested him in October after a woman told Excelsior Springs Police Haslett kidnapped her, then held her for weeks while sexually assaulting her.

He was indicted on nine counts, including sex crimes and kidnapping in February, and pleaded not guilty at that time, however, a technicality will send Haslett’s case, along with several others, to a new grand jury.

Prosecuting attorney, Zachary Thompson, said the case was submitted to a new grand jury earlier this week.

The prosecutor’s office said it learned of an issue with the grand jury that was impaneled from November 2022 to March 2023, but could not release specifics about the issue due to the confidentially of the grand jury proceedings.

Thompson said they don’t believe the issue has caused any prejudice or violated any defendants’ rights. However, they are still taking action out of an abundance of caution.

He also said the error was unintentional, an honest mistake, outside of the control of the court or the prosecutor’s office.

Haslett is scheduled to be back in court next month.