INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A man from Excelsior Springs was sentenced to 7 years in prison in connection with a deadly shooting in 2021.

Ryan A. Gillispie, 39, pleaded guilty in September to one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter for shooting and killing Ales Carr.

Gillispie also faced an armed criminal action charge, but it was dismissed.

Last Friday, a Jackson County judge sentenced Gillispie to seven years in prison for the manslaughter conviction.

Previous reporting says that Carr was shot at a residence in Independence and died at Centerpoint Hospital on June 20, 2021.