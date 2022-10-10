EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Law enforcement have completed their initial investigations at one Clay County crime scene.

Last week police began searching an Excelsior Springs house where a woman reported being held hostage, leading to the arrest of the man charged in her kidnapping.

Neighbors living around Old Orchard Street and Don Shelton Boulevard were shocked when an exhausted woman approached them seeking help on Friday morning. That woman, whose name hasn’t been shared, was in a panicked state and barely able to speak, according to one witness.

On Friday, Excelsior Springs police arrested Timothy Haslett Jr. Court records show he’s charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping, as well as second-degree assault.

On Monday, police wouldn’t comment on the evidence they’d removed from his home. Officials only said clothing and tools were confiscated as evidence, and investigators were interested to see if they might be related to other crimes.

City workers boarded up the house on Monday afternoon and installed chain link fences around the property. A police officer on the scene told FOX4 the intention is to protect the crime scene’s integrity and to keep intruders from entering the house.

Lisa Johnson and her neighbor, Tim Grover, both live nearby. Johnson said she called 911 for that woman on Friday. Johnson said when the woman approached her, she was wearing a homemade neck restraint, part of which was crudely fashioned using duct tape.

“As soon as I picked up the phone to dial 911, she got a little disturbed. She said — if you call, he’s going to kill us both,” Johnson said Monday.

Grover said he believes the woman may have hidden for safety near his home. He and Johnson agreed it was concerning to know something like this allegedly happened near their homes.

“If I had seen her, I would have scooped her up and hit the panic button on my alarm system and gotten her help,” Grover said.

“If you look on social media now, there are a lot of women reaching out now saying this person — this evil person — has done the same thing, or attempted to do the same thing, to them,” Johnson added, in reference to Haslett.

Police report the woman is in the hospital and expected to be OK.

