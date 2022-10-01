EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Officers are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in Excelsior Springs Saturday evening.

Two Excelsior Springs police officers located a suspect they knew to have a warrant for assault on a law enforcement officer.

The officers then tried to stop the suspect in the parking lot but he drove onto Kearney Road.

The two officers, who were in different vehicles, boxed the suspect in, with one car in front and another behind the suspect’s car.

That is when the suspect fired at the officer in the car in front of him, hitting the officer in the shoulder and the wrist. The officer in the car from behind then shot at the suspect, hitting him in the head.

Both were transported to an area hospital.

The officer has non life-threatening injuries while the suspect’s injuries are life-threatening.

