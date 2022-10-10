EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — An Excelsior Springs police officer continues to recover a week after he was shot twice and injured on the job.

The shooting happened just one week after Andrew Stott got married, according to a GoFundMe account organized by a family friend.

Stott had surgery to repair an artery in his right shoulder. He’s also had two surgeries on his left hand. His wife is taking time off to care for her husband as he continues to heal, according to the page.

The Excelsior Springs Police Department said Stott was shot and injured as he and another officer tried to arrest a suspect on an outstanding warrant.

The suspect, 65-year-old Carl Carrel, tried to drive away. Investigators said Carrel shot Stott as the officer blocked in his car.

The second officer shot Carrel, who died from his injuries.

The GoFundMe account for Stott has raised thousands of dollars for the couple since it was created Friday.

